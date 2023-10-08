No Underhand Dealings In Award Of Pipeline Rehabilitation Contracts, NNPCL Clarifies Misleading Reports

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has faulted reports (Not THE WHISTLER) alleging underhand dealings in the award of contracts for the rehabilitation of pipelines across the country.

The National Oil Company stated this in a statement issued on Sunday night and made available to THE WHISTLER.

It described the reports as fallacious, adding that it is designed to bring the good name of the Company into disrepute.

According to the statement, the NNPC Limited expressed its deep commitment to adhering to the highest standards of transparency and global best practices in all its activities, noting that this includes its contracting process.

It stated further that these contracts being claimed in the reports were advertised and awarded based on rigorous evaluation criteria and in line with industry norms.

“It is crucial to provide accurate information to address any misconceptions and ensure transparency in our operations. We would like to state categorically that these reports are fallacious and designed to bring the good name of the Company into disrepute.

“To re-emphasise our commitment to transparency, NNPC subjected the selection process to a competitive tender guided by Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) standards, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission expertise, and the active involvement of a Transaction Advisor. We also had representations from NEITI and the Ministry of Justice in the project development team and the evaluation exercise.

“Below is the composition of Consortium members per lot spread across Nigeria.

“LOT 1: Oilserve Ltd, Chu Kong Steel Pipe Group Company Ltd, Saudi Crown Oilserve,

“LOT 2: MacReady Oil and Gas Services, COBRA Instalicios S.A, Control Y Montajes Industriales & International De Pipelines, Iron Products Industries Ltd, Batelitwin Global Services Ltd, Bauen Empresa Constructora SAU, Sanderton Energy Ltd, The Spanish National Association of Manufacturers

“LOT 3: A A Rano, Zakhem Construction Nigeria, Bablinks Resources Ltd, VAE Controls S.R.O.

“LOT 4: MRS Oil and Gas, CPPE Nigeria Ltd.”

In the statement, the NNPC Limited emphasise that these contracts are Build, Operate and Transfer agreements, adding that selected partners are to finance the rehabilitation as the contracts do not entail the transfer of control of these assets to any particular company.

“Our objective is to enhance the integrity and functionality of the pipelines to facilitate the efficient transportation of crude oil to refineries and the distribution of its products across the country.

“The ownership of these strategic national assets remains with NNPC Limited, and we are fully committed to ensuring their continued operation in the interest of over 200 million Nigerians.

“We are always open to engaging in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, ” it concluded.