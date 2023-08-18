‘Enough Is Enough ‘—Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejiofor Threatens Facebook With Lawsuit For Not Monetizing His Media Handle.

Lead council for the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has threatened to sue Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg, for not monetizing his verified social account on the platform.

Ejiofor, in a Facebook post on Friday, said that the social media platform has been suppressing engagements on his page and despite the heavy traffic on his page, he hasn’t received any monetary gains from it.

He also decried constant sanctions placed upon fans of his page for sharing their opinion, adding that he is left to think the platform is being bankrolled by some external forces.

He said: “Facebook, its management, and her owner, Mark Zuckerberg are hereby put on final notice that should they continue with suppressing comments on my page, I will be left with no choice but to test the legality or otherwise of their infraction on my page/rights.

“First, I wish to clarify that despite the heavy traffic and interactions on my page, I have not monetized my page. Hence, I am not making any money out of Facebook.

“Secondly, as a law-abiding citizen, I am conscious and have strictly adhered to the community rules and terms of engagement on Facebook.

“I am, therefore, at a loss as to the continued suppression of comments on my page by Facebook, as well as their relentless sanctioning of my fans for merely sharing my publications.

“I do not wish to draw any assertions nor inferences as to whether Facebook is bankrolled to commit these acts.

“However, I am demanding prompt explanation by Facebook to the effect of this disturbing trend upon receipt of my letter. Otherwise, I will be left with no choice but to follow available legal steps to address this once and for all.

“Enough is enough!!!

“My formal letter will reach Facebook through the usual official medium today, and it must be treated with the utmost urgency that it deserves.

“Let wise counsel prevail, Facebook. “