Some Tinubu’s Ministers Not Competent Enough For Assigned Portfolios – Daniel Bwala

Spokesperson of the now disbanded Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has said some of ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu are not competent enough for the portfolios assigned to them.

Tinubu had on Wednesday released the portfolios of his ministers, ahead of the inauguration of his cabinet on Monday, August 21.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bwala said some of the portfolios are mismatched, as square pegs were put in round holes.

He also declared that some of those nominated by Tinubu are simply not competent enough to make the ministerial list.

“I have reservations about so many of Tinubu’s ministers. I will caption my reservation as square pegs in round holes and the challenge of Renewed Hope.

“There are people who are not competent enough, in my view, to be on the list.

“There are people who are competent but their portfolios are mismatched,” he said.

Bwala specifically faulted the portfolios assigned to Hannatu Musawa and Betta Edu.

Musawa was named Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, while Edu was designated as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Bwala argued that Musawa should have been made Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation since she is from Katsina State, close to Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic, where a humanitarian crisis could break out if ECOWAS, led by Tinubu, goes ahead to send soldiers to the country due to the recent military coup.

He said, “Hannatu for example is made the minister of culture while her counterpart, Betta Edu is made minister of humanitarian.

“You have a President (Tinubu) who believes he needs to invade the Niger Republic, probably to extend that to Mali and Burkina Faso. The President as the chairman of ECOWAS is committed to fighting.

“There may be humanitarian crises around the borders. That is exactly where she (Hannatu Musawa) is from.

“She is very familiar with humanitarian issues. Hannatu would have fitted into the humanitarian ministry.”

Bwala in the same vein stressed that former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, was not competent enough for the Minister of State, Defence, portfolio assigned to him.

According to him, Matawalle was not able to address insecurity in Zamfara State during his eight years as governor.

Faulting Matawalle’s portfolio, he said, “The minister of state defence was a former governor who all through the four years his rating in fighting insecurity is 5 over 100. And now you made him minister of state to administer what?”