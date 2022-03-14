Entire Southeast In Total Blackout As EEDC Experiences ‘General System Collapse’

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Monday, said it has experienced ‘General System Collapse’, hence the total blackout being witnessed in Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia and Imo states.

THE WHISTLER reports that electric power supply in the entire Southeast region has been out since Monday morning.

The head, corporate communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, told newsmen in Enugu that EEDC’s ‘outgoing feeders are out’, which caused the blackout in the five states.

He said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the Southeast of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 10:40am.

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states are affected by this development.

“We are on standby and awaiting signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”