Enugu 2023: APC Stalwarts Endorse PDP Guber Candidate, Dr Mba

Chieftains of a camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Enugu East senatorial zone of Enugu State, Friday, endorsed the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, as their sole candidate for the election in March, 2023.

The APC chieftains were led by former president of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani. Nnamani, represented by the immediate past chairman of the party in the state and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr Ben Nwoye, said that their decision to endorse the PDP governorship candidate was borne out of their conviction about ‘his character, manifesto, comportment, depth of heart, judicious temperament and ability to lead’.

Nwoye said APC chieftains at their leadership meeting were of the view that ‘leadership of people in Enugu State should not be by party’.

Quoting him, “The leader of Enugu State will be elected by the citizens of Enugu. Nkanu people have had their consensus to pick you (Mbah). I am an APC member but I and my group will vote for you.”

He added that as a member of Contact and Mobilisation of the APC PCC, APC would turn everything to Dr Mbah after supporting their party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

In his words, “I am here in two capacities. I will talk in my capacity and I will also talk because I was sent here by our leader, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani, the only GCON we have in Enugu State.

“He sent me here to represent him because we have looked at everything beyond your (Mbah’s) manifesto which some of the candidates still don’t have. We studied your manifesto. We studied your character; we studied the content of your comportment; we studied the depth of your heart; we looked at your judicious temperament; your ability to lead, and we concluded in that leadership meeting that leadership of people in Enugu State should not be by party.

“The leader of Enugu will be elected by the citizens of Enugu. Nkanu people have had their consensus to pick you. I am an APC member but I and my group will vote for you. Peter Mbah is the incoming governor of Enugu State.

“Speaking in my capacity, I am a member of the APC PCC but after February 25, we are going to turn everything to Barr Peter Mbah.”

Nwoye spoke at a rally in Enugu which was organised by the Enugu-East senatorial district to drum support for Dr Mba, who is from the zone.

THE WHISTLER reports that APC in Enugu State is factionalized between Dr Nwoye’s group with the likes of former Senate president Ken Nnamani and former governor of the state, Barr Sullivan Chime, as members.

The other faction is led by the incumbent chairman of the party in the state, Barr Ugo Agballa. The Agballa camp is where the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Chief Uche Nnaji, comes from.

Recall that former governor of the state and senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, was suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party for drumming support for APC’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.