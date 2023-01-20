PDP Suspends Nnamani, Fayose’s son, Others For Anti-Party Activities

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the looming presidential election in weeks, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has been in crisis on Friday suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) from the party.

Also suspended were former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose’s son,

Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

The party also announced the suspension of Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), and Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I).

This followed a review and consideration of the affairs of the party at the NWC’s meeting on Friday.

A statement issued after the meeting by the spokesman of the party, Dabo Ologunagba, said the decision to wield the big stick was pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

He said the suspension is with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, “over allegations of anti-party activities.”

Recall Nnamani who was governor on the platform of the party and is a serving senator has been canvassing for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

He was initially included in the APC presidential campaign council, PCC, but his name was removed following uproar from the PDP and his constituents.

He denied he was supporting the APC candidate at the time.

His name was later included and has since been campaigning for Tinubu despite still being a senatorial candidate on the platform of the PDP.

For Fayose’s son, he has been alleged in some quarters to be supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who he said was a better candidate ahead of others.

His father is a member of the Integrity Group, which emerged from the activities of the G-5 governors, opposed to the continued stay in office of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The group which has Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom as chairman and Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor as financier has boycotted the presidential campaign of the party as the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has failed to impress on Ayu to resign.

The party has been thrown into crisis on several fronts with its national support groups dissolved on Thursday and several of its campaign coordinators resigning across the country.