Enugu Election Tribunal Receives 14 Petitions From PDP, LP

Fourteen petitions have so far been filed at the Enugu Election Petition Tribunal in the aftermath of the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections.

This was disclosed by the secretary of the tribunal, Mr Yusuf Folmi, on Wednesday in Enugu. He said the petitions had a timeframe for submission by aggrieved candidates and parties.

He said that, “The tribunal has only received 14 petitions and it is expecting more”, adding that the petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), as well as their candidates.

In his words, “Out of the number of the petitions filed, 12 petitions are from candidates for the House of Representatives while the remaining two are from the candidates for the Senate.”

The petitioners, he said, are John Ede of LP; Onwuegbu Anayo, PDP; Okey George, PDP; Cornelius Nnaji, PDP, and Festus Amaechina, PDP.