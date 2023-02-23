Enugu: Killers Of LP Candidate Repelled From Attacking APC Guber Candidate – Police

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspects that shot and burnt the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East zone in the 2023 elections also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Chief Uchenna Nnaji.

This was disclosed by the state police command in a release issued by its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

THE WHISTLER reported that the deceased LP candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, a lawyer, was shot and burnt inside his SUV Wednesday night alongside five of his supporters.

The suspects, aside killing Barr Chukwu, also killed a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party after burning him in a PDP marked campaign mini-bus, the PPRO said.

According Nduwe, “The criminal elements, in the night hours of 22/02/2023 at different locations, ambushed and simultaneously attacked and murdered Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members, and also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

“Preliminary investigations into the incidents show that the armed hoodlums, operating in a tricycle, attacked a PDP campaign mini-bus at Topland by Ebony Paint Road, Amechi-Awkunanaw, and used a petrol bomb to set it ablaze, burning to death its driver, simply identified as one KC Great (male).

“In a similar fashion, another set of the same armed assailants, operating in a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, burning to death the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Barr Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal assistant (male) with him in the vehicle.

“However, the miscreants were repelled by security operatives while attempting to also attack the convoy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Eke, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, Thursday, visited the scenes of the incidents, and ordered investigations and manhunt of the perpetrators.

The CP reaffirmed the commitment of the police and other security agencies to ’emplace adequate security for peaceful and credible elections in the state’ while urging the citizens ‘not to succumb to the cowardly antics of the hoodlums, which is aimed at creating fear and to disrupt the electoral process’.