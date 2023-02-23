I See Atiku Pulling Massive Votes – PRP Candidate Predicts Victory For PDP Presidential Flagbearer In Adamawa

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon. Nurudeen Hamma Nyako, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the Adamawa South senatorial election, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will score massive votes during Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

Nyako also commended the astuteness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in picking a popular female, Aishatu Binani, as its Adamawa governorship candidate for the March 11 election

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER, Nyako spoke on sentiments that may work in favour of Binani at the polls.

“I can say that APC did a good political calculation by giving a woman its governorship ticket. The sentiment of woman empowerment may work in their favour.

“She is the second woman from this part of the country that has made it this far, apart from Aisha from Taraba (the former minister of women affairs), the people believe she has the ears for our mothers. You know, women usually control the men in every society, remotely anyway. So, I can say she has her chances, and the other candidates did their own calculations and will also have their chances. We are leaving it to the electorate to make the final decision,” he said.

Speaking on what to expect during the presidential election in Adamawa, Nyako said while other parties have their strengths and their weaknesses, “I see the candidate of the PDP (Atiku Abubakar) pulling a larger crowd because of the fact that he is an indigene of the state, and people have sentiments that he is from our state and we are going to give him our own support.”

He said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may also spring a surprise because he has powerful stakeholders from the state that have mobilized people at the grassroots.

Nyako added that his own party, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), is out to redeem the people and urged the electorate to give them a chance.

“My presidential candidate is Kola Abiola, son of the late MKO Abiola who also contested under the SPP during the Babangida regime popularly known as June 12.

“My party also has its own chances because we are more focused on youths and women, and that is for the younger generation and women’s hope.”

According to him, 99 percent of candidates being fielded by his party are young people compared to the other political parties.

The 45-year-old PRP senatorial candidate said, “So, I’m contesting against people over 60. Among all the people contesting within these political parties for this post, I’m the only one below the age of 50 so I believe that I can come as a barrier to them.

“Our governorship candidate is equally aged 40 and the same thing goes with the rest of us, 35 and so on. So, like I said, we are waiting for the electorate to make the final decision, so everybody is doing their best.

“The PDP governorship candidate is doing his best, the APC candidate is a woman with a good track record and also doing her best, and all coming from the younger generation perspectives are also doing our best. So, the electorate will all look at the candidates and see what everybody is bringing to the table.”