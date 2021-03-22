Enugu Monarch Commends POCACOV As Innocentus Unveils Album Against Cultism

43 SHARES Share Tweet

His Royal Highness Igwe Peter Eje, the traditional ruler of Ogbodu Aba in Udenu Local Governmen Area of Enugu State, Monday evening, commended the inspector general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, for initiating the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV). According to the royal father, POCACOV ‘can be the panacea for security in the country’.

Igwe Eje stated this during the presentation of a music album entitled “Too Much Evil In Our Society”, and “We Need Peace and Love” by POCACOV Ambassador and musician, Innocentus aka Centus Park. The event held at Obollo-Afor.

The traditional ruler said, “I have keenly followed the activities of POCACOV; it’s just community policing at work because it involves all and for a better society. I want to use this opportunity to call on others to support this laudable programme of the Nigeria Police Force for a peaceful, safe and secured community.”

The national coordinator, POCACOV, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, a chief superintendent of police, while speaking on the topic, “Cultism and Other Vices, Dangers and Consequences”, said cultism and other vices remained a growing menace to socio-economic development of the country, and advised youths to shun evil and champion a progressive society.

Mr Amarizu appreciated POCACOV Ambassador Innocentus for launching the music album as a part of the scheme’s “In My Community” initiative, adding that the event would be replicated in states like Kaduna, Warri, Katsina, Zamfara, Auchi, Jos, Aba, Onitsha, Ogoni Rivers State, and Niger.

The national coordinator, Udenu Believers’ Forum (UBF), Pastor Charles Nnaji, commended the initiative, and charged anti-social adherents to embrace a new leaf.

The event attracted women’s groups, youth-based groups, children and religious groups. The highlight of the event was a live presentation of the titles ‘Say No to Cultism and other Vices’ and ‘Evil has taken over the World and We Need Peace and Love’ by the artiste.