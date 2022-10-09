Enugu: Police Commence Investigations Into Death Of Family of Five

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, weekend, ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to carry out full-scale investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of five members of a family in an Enugu community.

The incident occurred at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The police gave the names of the deceased as one Mrs Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh, ‘f’, aged 7, and Chukwuemeka Odoh, ‘m’, aged 4, as well as her two sisters: Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, said they died in their apartment 08/10/2022.

The state commissioner of police, according to Ndukwe, described the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

“However, their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in when police operatives from Udenu Police Division of the command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced the doors of the rooms open.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

