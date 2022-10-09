EXCLUSIVE: NNPC, Security Agencies, Tighten Noose On Oil Thieves, Arrest Massive Vessel With Stolen Crude

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The fight against crude oil thieves in the Niger-Delta region is yielding tremendous success as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd in partnership with Security Agencies have arrested a massive vessel loaded with stolen crude.

Sources with knowledge of the arrest confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the massive vessel was arrested by the security company of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Tantita Security Services.

Operatives of Tantita Security Services, engaged by the NNPC for pipeline surveillance, was said to have intercepted the vessels with stolen crude oil from Nigeria.

It was gathered that the arrest of the vessel was made by operatives of the security company last week.

Following the arrest, operatives of the Security Company were said to have handed over the vessel has to the Nigerian Navy.

With the hand over of the vessels to the Navy, THE WHISTLER understands that the ship would be destroyed today.

THE WHISTLER had on Friday reported how the NNPC arrested another vessel used for illegal crude oil sales in the oil rich Niger-Delta region.

The arrest was made on Thursday night, according to clip sent to THE WHISTLER on Friday.

“This is the boat they are using for their illegal bunkering. It is from oversees and it was arrested last night. It is called B I Vessel. This is the loading point,” said Monday Bright, a staff of Inter-Atlas Synergy Nigeria Limited and a security operative at Tantita Security Nigeria Limited.

The development is coming barely a week after a military fighter jet bombed some illegal refinery sites at Warri-Pantani sites and Burutu, a local government in Delta and Egbema areas of Ohaji/Egbema LGA among others.

During the operations which lasted between September 25 and September 29, 2022, some of the alleged oil thieves and vandals were arrested.

Findings by THE WHISTLER also revealed that the vessel, BI which was seized was built in 1993 with its IMO number as 9084554.

Checks made via VesselFinder, a website that tracks vessels revealed that the registered owners of the vessel are the Chinese Government.

The operation is part of the government’s efforts to curb the menace caused by crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals in the country.

Nigeria is losing around 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily due to the activities of vandals and thieves.

Last Tuesday, the NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari said the company uncovered an illegal oil connection from Forcados Terminal that operated for nine years.

Kyari had said, “Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times is unprecedented. The combined effect is that you have lost 600,000 barrels per day when you do a reality test.

“As a result of oil theft, Nigeria loses about 600,000 barrels per day, which is not healthy for the nation’s economy, and in particular, the legal operators in the field, which had led to a close down of some of their operational facilities.”