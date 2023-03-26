Enugu Police Confirm Killing Of Cops By Unknown Gunmen

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Sunday, confirmed the killing of two operatives of the command by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER.

He said the incident involved police operatives serving at Uwani Police Division who were on a routine stop-and-search duty at Osadebe Street, along Campus Gate Road, by Kenyatta Market, Enugu. The attack, he said, occurred at about 11.30am, adding that the attackers operated in SUVs, and ‘suddenly opened fire on the operatives’.

He stated that, “Many of the hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel, while two of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited in the mortuary.

“Consequently, manhunt of the assailants, which was immediately launched, resulted in the miscreants abandoning the black-coloured Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic Jeep they used in the operation along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road, Enugu.

“The vehicle, riddled with gunshots and blood stains, has been recovered. The recovery of the vehicle and the signs thereof corroborate preliminary investigations which suggest that at least two of the hoodlums were neutralized.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered Tactical/Operational Operatives of the command to arrest the culprits.