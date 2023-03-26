‘We’ve Learnt Nothing From EndSARS’ — Lawyer Reacts As Police Officers Caught Manhandling Naked Woman

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Public interest lawyer, Frank Tietie, has condemned the actions of some police officers caught on video manhandling a woman, describing the development as a “heinous police brutality on a Nigerian woman.”

In a video gone viral, two police officers and about two civilians (male and female) were seen assisting to pin down the woman to the floor while tying her two hands backward with a rope.

It is not clear what led to the development but Tietie vowed to write a petition against the officers to the National Human Rights Commission, Police Service Commission, Inspector General of Police and ultimately to the Federal High Court.

“This inhumane and degrading treatment of torture and brutality by the police on this woman is unacceptable, irrespective of whatever offence she must have allegedly committed.

“We must know that Impunity and the loss of values are the usual precursors to a society or country that is nearing total disintegration and should that happen, no one, no matter how high or low would escape the consequences, for the price of lawlessness can be so devastating in the long run. As it now seems we have learned nothing from the Nigerian civil war or the #EndSARS protests.

“Prevailing injustice to individuals creates a state of anomie. Therefore, we must all rise up and resist bestiality among law enforcement agents,” Tietie stated in the statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

Reacting to the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe stated on Sunday that the affected officers have been identified, arrested and detained.

He stated that the detainees acted in an unprofessional manner and would be brought to book.

The statement reads, “The Command is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms of some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanizing manner.

“After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers.

“The Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody.

“Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command. The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that “rope” is not a police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty.

“It’s not in the character of the Command to dehumanize and trample on the rights of citizens.

” He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP wishes to emphasize that protection of life and properties in the State remains the top priority of the Command.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation.”