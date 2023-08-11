Enugu: Police Kill Three ‘Sit-At-Home Enforcers’ In Igboeze North

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A combined team of police special forces and operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, on Thursday, killed three suspects allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in the local government.

The state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement.

According to him, the killing followed the raiding of an ‘IPOB/ESN camp at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North LGA’, adding that the operatives ‘were engaged in a gun duel by the subversive criminal elements’.

Ndukwe wrote that, “Three of the hoodlums were neutralized in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of severe gunshot wounds.

“Four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol each, sixty-seven live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and other incriminating exhibits were recovered.”

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that ‘the criminal elements were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on 21/07/2023 at about 1am at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North LGA, and had also made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the LGA’.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, reaffirmed the police’s commitment to weed out unrepentant criminals in the state. He also lauded the operatives for successfully executing the operation.

He further tasked them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo, Ndukwe added.

The CP further solicited the continued support of citizens of the state, while urging residents of Igbo-Eze North LGA, and owners of medical facilities, in particular, ‘to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station’.

Ndukwe urged members of the public to call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to [email protected] when they suspect criminal activities.