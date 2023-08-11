Fresh List Shows CBN Permits More Institutions To Print, Personalize Cheques In Nigeria

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the number of accredited cheque printers and personalisers in Nigeria, a move to promote efficient payment and settlement system.

Advertisement

The apex bank made the disclosure in a circular with reference number: BKS/SCO/CON/001/002, seen by THE WHISTLER. The circular was signed by the Director of Banking Services Department, Sam Okejere.

The circular said, “In furtherance of its mandate to ensure an efficient Payment and Settlement System, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MICR Technical Implementation Committee, conducted the re-accreditation of Cheques Printers and Cheque Personalisers in line with the NICPAS qualification criteria.

Seven banks received approval as cheque personalisers and they include Zenith Bank Plc, Ecobank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, First Bank Ltd, Keystone Bank Ltd, Wema Bank Plc and Providus Bank Ltd.

The number of printers and personalizer rose from four to six.

They include, Superflux International Limited, Tripple Gee and Company, Yaliam Press Limited, Marvelous Mike Press, KAS Arts Services Limited and Papi Printing Company Ltd.

Advertisement

As of May, THE WHISTLER reports that KAS Arts Services Limited and Papi Printing Company Ltd were not part of the list.