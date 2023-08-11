Meet Reverend Father Who Said ‘Buhari Has No Brain’, Giving N5000 Monthly To 300 Elderly For Life

When it comes to delicate preaching that sometimes splits opinions, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, founder and Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State is not shy about it.

But his goodwill and evangelistic social engineering to many speak louder. This is in addition to his addictive preaching, social work and finding solutions to the immediate needs of his flock.

In the wake of the recent hyperinflation causing financial distress in many homes, the young charismatic preacher has placed no fewer than 300 elderly people from Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, on a lifetime monthly salary.

Known popularly as Fr. Ebube Muonso, the Catholic priest, in 2017 made a controversial statement in one of his preachings at his adoration ministry that “Buhari has no brain, otherwise he wouldn’t have arrested Nnamdi Kanu.”

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and has been in prison custody.

Similarly, in 2018, THE WHISTLER reported that Father Obimma laid a curse on the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that he will die mysteriously for allegedly leading his thugs to attack Archbishop Obinna at the altar at a burial Church Service in Mgwoma Obube Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

Often described as overtly concerned about his flock, he has decided to provide a lifetime smile to some people that is N3000 shy of what the federal government under President Bola Tinubu has proposed as palliative for some vulnerable Nigerians.

Already, the Catholic Priest whose preachings dot the internet and is a social media sensation has paid some beneficiaries including Elder Chris Eluemuno, a one-time Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and members of Nze na Ozo and Ogbuefi society.

The disbursement which commenced during the week at Afunwa Shopping Mall/Events Centre, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, targets the most vulnerable in the society, the elderly from the age of 75 years and above.

The amiable Catholic Priest vowed to sustained the payment till his death, noting that, “the Bible tells us to support the needy and in John 10:10, Christ said that He came so that you may have life and have it in abundance and I am taking part in the Christ Ministry because Christ himself preached the good news and gave food to the poor people.”

Expressing joy for extending a helping hand he stressed that, “It is always good to take care of the elderly ones. I equally have a special package for their hospital bills, though secretly.

“I will open an account for them. I have a soft spot for the elderly. I will continue to pay them the salary until I die. I will write it as My Will.

“I will open an investment that will be yielding money for the apostolate to the elderly and generation yet unborn. I thank my parents for sending me to school, education is an enabler.”

“It is a remarkable venture, I thank the cleric, it shows that our Nkwelle-Ezunaka community has produced a son. I am one of the beneficiaries, as I am 75 years now. It is a commendable venture,” he added.

He’s the author of a 96-page book titled: ‘Weapons of Warfare 4’ that was produced ahead of the 33 days of fasting and prayer in 2017.

He had said of his adoration ministry that, “I can say it is the most thriving ministry around, because, when you come here, you see evidence of God’s presence, blessings and the power of the Holy Spirit in action. On a weekly basis, miracles are recorded. My happiness is that people now come from outside Nigeria to share testimonies.”

He once received 18 Chinese Christian converts from Guangzhou district of China who visited the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry to show the reach of his ministry.

The fiery preacher built the hugely impressive 10,000 seating capacity Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, Anambra, regarded as one of the biggest parishes in Africa, from where he carries out his priesthood.