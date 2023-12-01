Enugu Residents To Pay Less For Water – Governor’s Aide

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Enugu metropolis will pay less than 20 per cent of what they currently spend to buy water from water vendors following the completion of the water generation phase of the state water scheme.

Recall that Governor Peter Mba had last week commissioned Enugu’s 247 Water Plants at 9th Mile in line with his promise during his electioneering campaign to make water available to every home in the state capital within 180 days of his administration.

Mba’s Senior Special Assistant on Mainstream Media, Mr Dan Nwome, said in Enugu on Friday that residents would, aside paying minimal in accessing water, spend less than five minutes to get water, especially those living where water reticulation is difficult.

According to him, “Individuals will cater to reticulate water to their houses while estate developers will do the same. There are water galleries for people whose abodes might be difficult for water reticulation. Consumers will pay what is affordable, in the range of 20 per cent of what they presently spend.”

Nwome said the state water project was conceptualised for sustainability, adding that, “Apart from dedicated power lines from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, the state also built a 4.4 megawatts gas plant to ensure regular power supply to the scheme.

“Enugu had just about three million litres daily water supply before the Mba administration, but with the launch, the capacity increased to 70 million litre capacity daily.”

On the loan which the immediate past administration in the state obtained from the French Development Agency to stabilize water supplies in the metropolis, Nwome said, “A part of the funds was accessed by the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration, while the remainder remains unaccessed.”