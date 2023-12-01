Gunmen Invade Residence Of Kogi REC, Destroy Property

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men attacked the residence of the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja On Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that the assailants invaded his residence at about 3:30 am.

The commission said the armed men engaged the security personnel present in a gun battle, thereby destroying valuable properties in the residence.

The statement read partly, “The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle.

“A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”