Enyimba Progress, Kwara United Out Of Federation Cup

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Two time CAF Champions league winners Enyimba FC of Aba continued their good run in the President’s Federation Cup with a slim 1-0 win over Gombe United in Makurdi.

Youngster Nelson Sule got the only goal for the People’s Elephant, who are yet to concede in the competition this year.

In Lafia, it was Joshua Dabo’s strike 10-man Plateau United past Kogi United while Defender Bismark Duah was the match winner for Barau FC against Abakaliki in Abuja.

Defending champions, Kwara United and fellow NPFL side, Shooting Stars, were booted out of the competition following surprising defeats to lowly rated opponents in the round of 32.

Kwara United, who survived drop from the NPFL on the final day of the season, lost 1-0 to Sokoto United at the Area 3 Pitch in Abuja while Ikorodu City struck late in Anyigba to send Jigawa Golden Stars packing from the competition. Tomisin Adebayo and Goodluck Anuba scored in the last ten minutes of the contest to send the Oga Boys through to the round of 16 where they will meet Enyimba.

Bendel Insurance came from a goal down once again to beat Crown FC of Ogbomosho 3-1 in Lagos. It was Ebenezer Odeyemi who handed the NNL side the lead before goals from Alex Oweilayefa and a brace from Promise Anyanwu put the game to bed.

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Another NPFL side in Warri Wolves also suffered a shock exit at the hands of Bida Lions in Ile Ogbo.

In Minna, Shooting Stars fell 5-4 to Kada Warriors on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Spot kicks were also used to decide the winner between Elkanemi Warriors and Akwa United after it ended 1-1 in normal time in Abuja as Warriors won 3-2 in the shootout.

Wikki Tourists defeated Bayelsa United 3-1 in the battle of recently relegated NPFL teams in Lafia.

Elsewhere, Basira FC, Flight FC, and Adamawa United triumphed in the penalty shootouts at the expense of Ingas FC, Mighty Jets, and Sapele Lions, respectively, while Sunshine Stars U19 defeated Warinje FC 2-1 to also book their spot in the last 16. The game between Ejigbo City and Nasarawa United did not hold as the former did not show up for the game.

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In the star fixture of round of 32, Rivers United defeated NPFL champions Rangers FC 3-2 in a scintillating encounter decided at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Chijioke Mbaoma and Wisdom Samuel ensured the Pride of Rivers raced to a two-goal lead before Rangers levelled through Godwin Obaje and Precious Agu.

Handsome Surveyor came with a stoppage-time winner to send Finidi George’s men into the last 16.

For the round of 16 fixtures –

Sokoto United will tackle Adamawa United,

Bendel Insurance confront Elkanemi Warriors,

It will be Kada Warriors Vs Wikki Tourists,

Bida Lions will be up against Flight FC,

Rivers United lock horns against Nasarawa United,

Plateau United will play FC Basira, Ikorodu City will face Enyimba FC while Sunshine Stars U19 take on Barau FC.