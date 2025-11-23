Why Rivers United Lost Against Pyramids In CAF Champions League – Finidi

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers United coach Finidi George has blamed the team’s finishing for the 3-0 defeat to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League.

The defending champions brushed aside Rivers United with an impressive performance at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo, on Saturday night.

The Pride of Rivers struggled to contain the hosts in the encounter as they marked their return to the competition with a resounding defeat.

Ahmed Atef El Sayed scored all the three goals for Pyramids to further establish his importance to the team.

He opened the scoring with a close range finish in the 52nd minute before another stunning header to make it 2-0 after an excellent through ball from Karim Hafez.

El Sayed put the icing on the cake with a composed finish in the 72nd minute.

Finidi George rued Rivers United’s wastefulness and poor defending for the defeat.

He said: “We played well but the final touch was not there.

“We did well in the first half and in the second half, their first goal was a mistake from our defender. If you allow a team like this to score, they will gain momentum, and from that they got their second goal, and from there the game was over.”

Rivers United will be back in action in the CAF Champions League against RSB Berkane at home on Friday.

The Finidi George-led side are in Group B alongside Pyramids FC, RSB Berkane, and Power Dynamos.

They are the first Nigerian club to reach the group stage of the competition since Lobi Stars achieved the feat in the 2018/19 season.