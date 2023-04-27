Ex-Chairman Of Labour Party In Lagos Quits Party For Being Called ‘Tinubu Mole’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The immediate past Chairman of Labour Party in Lagos State, Olukayode Salako, has resigned his membership of the party.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER recalls that Salako and five others were recently suspended indefinitely over allegations of anti-party activities in the just-concluded general elections.

In a letter to the party’s National Chairman, Salako said his resignation from the party was to save himself from constant attacks of being called an All Progressives Congress (APC) mole.

“I wish to inform you and the leadership authority of the party that I am resigning from the official position above and also withdrawing my membership as a card carrying stakeholder in Labour Party in Lagos State, from today, April 20, 2023,” the letter reads partly.

“Dropping my membership of Labour Party at this critical time of my political career, is like dropping a child one has groomed passionately with the best of intention, sincerity, commitment, and unusual affection.

“However, it is a personal decision I have to take to save myself from the consistent accusations and public attacks of being labeled an APC/Tinubu mole in the party, among other personal reasons.

Advertisement

“I thank the party for the privileged opportunity it availed me to serve as the State Chairman of the party; for the ticket to contest as a candidate in the February 25, 2023, House of Representatives election, and the appointment to serve your office as the Special Adviser on Lagos State Labour party affairs, and its Liason operations.”

Salako who led the party in the state for six months, stepped down as chairman at the party’s legal stakeholder’s meeting in January.

He was also the LP House of Representatives candidate for the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 in the just concluded general elections.

Salako has continued to criticize the governorship candidate of the party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.