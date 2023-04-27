American Talk Show Host, Jerry Springer Dies At 79

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular American television host, Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

Advertisement

Springer was best known for hosting the wild and often raucous TV show, The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years.

Springer was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and according to a family spokesperson, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago after his health deteriorated, Daily Mail reports.

He was also a politician, clinching the position of mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. He also considered running for Governor of Ohio.

His family spokesman, Jene Galvin, released a statement saying, “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”

Advertisement

The Jerry Springer Show ran from 1991 till 2018, airing more than 4,000 episodes.

It was a huge success and was so popular in the 90s that it managed to top Oprah Winfrey’s program in several cities.

Springer is survived by daughter Katie, who is deaf and blind, and sister Evelyn.