EXCLUSIVE: Atiku Narrows VP Search To Amaechi, Ihedioha, Duke

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke have emerged as top contenders for the vice presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), THE WHISTLER has learnt.

A source familiar with deliberations on who will run alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the discussion have entered the final stage.

The source confirmed that Amaechi, Ihedioha, and Duke are top candidates, but a final decision has not been made.

Duke was governor of Cross River State between 1999 and 2007. While some believe he could attract support beyond traditional party lines, there are questions about his political relevance after nearly two decades out of office.

Amaechi is a former governor of Rivers State and served as Minister of Transportation in the last administration. He secured 509,397 votes in the ADC presidential primary to emerge second behind Atiku, who polled 1,846,370 votes.

Advertisement

Amaechi had rejected the outcome of the poll on the grounds of alleged irregularities and widespread voter disenfranchisement.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and former governor of Imo State, is considered equally experienced, having served as presiding officer in the National Assembly.

The source said considerations are centred on the electoral advantages and possible drawbacks attached to each of the three candidates.

“They are looking at different factors, including political strength, regional calculations and acceptability across the country,” the source said.

Atiku, who served as vice president from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo, has attempted the presidency six times without success.

Advertisement

He aspired for the office in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 under various political platforms.

In 2023, he said he would not contest the presidency again, before he reversed himself and declared 2027 his “last outing.”