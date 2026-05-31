NDC Disowns Viral Primary Election Results, To Unveil Winners June 3

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned the various results of its recent primary elections circulating on social media.

The party said on Sunday that the results did not emenate from its leadership and urged members of the public to disregard them.

According to the NDC spokesman, Osa Director, only the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is authorised to announce the outcome of the exercise conducted across the states on May 28 through 29.

Stating that the results were in the custody of NEC, Director said official announcement of the winners would be made by NEC on Wednesday, June 3.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard the various results circulating on social media as the outcome of the nationwide primaries conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on the 28th and 29th of May, 2026.”

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The party emphasised that the NEC is solely responsible for declaring the results of the primaries and unveiling candidates who will fly the party’s flag in the 2027 elections.

The NDC assured stakeholders and members of the public that the official results of the primaries would be made available after the NEC must have concluded its deliberations.

It added that the list of successful candidates would be made public after it had been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The clarification comes amid heightened interest in the outcome of the NDC primaries, with various unverified results already making the rounds on social media platforms.