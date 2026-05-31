Ohanaeze Dares Arewa Youth Over Threat To Ejimakor

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The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex sociocultural youth organization of the Igbo Race Worldwide, Sunday, warned the leadership of Arewa Youths that any attempt to hurt Barr Aloy Ejimakor “will be met with far-reaching consequences”.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ejimakor is the Special Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

OYC stated this in a statement signed by its National President. Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka. The group was reacting to Arewa Youths’ purported threat to Ejimakor following the latter’s critique of the Nigerian Civil War memoir of former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon. Gowon led Nigeria during the Biafran War of 1967 to 1970.

OYC responded to a viral video circulating on social media featuring an individual identifying himself as “Danbature” and claiming to be the President of Arewa Youths. Danbature had in the video issued threats against Ejimakor.

The Igbo group described Ejimakor’s position as “legitimate, historical critiques of statements made by General Yakubu Gowon in his recent book regarding Biafra, the Aburi Accord, and General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu”.

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Igboayaka stated that, “We strongly deplore this reckless endeavor to intimidate and silence a citizen for exercising his fundamental right to free speech and intellectual dissent. History is not a static entity, and historical texts will always be subject to rigorous examination, debate, and criticism.”

OYC however said it has substantial doubts about the authenticity of Danbature “as the true leader of the Arewa Youth organization”.

Quoting the group, “The established and respected tradition of the Arewa Youth leadership relies on formal, official press statements to communicate their positions on national discourse. Resorting to a privately shot, amateur video to launch personal threats suggests that this individual is a rogue actor rather than a legitimate representative of northern youth.”

Igboayaka said Ejimakor’s viewpoint and response to “Gowon’s falsehoods in his book about Aburi Accord reflected the viewpoint of Igbo Youths and Ndigbo at large”.

“This serves as a clear and unequivocal warning to Danbature and his cohorts to cease and desist from any malevolent designs, plots, or actions against Barrister Aloy Ejimakor. Without fear of reprisal, any attempt to harm or harass Barrister Ejimakor will be met with severe and far-reaching consequences from Igbo Youths worldwide.”

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He warned that OYC would not be complacent and “see any of its leaders or professionals like Ejimakor being intimidated for speaking historical truth to power”. He urged those responsible for the video to retract their threats and engage in civil, intellectual debate rather than resorting to thuggery and intimidation.