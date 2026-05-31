Tinubu Deploys NSA, IGP, CDS To Oyo Over School Abduction

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President Bola Tinubu has deployed a high-powered presidential delegation to Ogbomoso in Oyo State, following the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on X on Sunday, noting that the delegates have arrived ogbomosho.

Dare said the president had already activated a series of coordinated efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims and apprehending those responsible for the attack.

“A powerful Presidential Delegation just arrived Ogbomoso en route to the villages of Esiele and Yawota where armed men simultaneously raided Baptist Nursery and Primary schools seizing about 46 pupils and teachers,” he wrote.

He added that the President had directed security agencies to intensify rescue operations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

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The delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, includes the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Tunde Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe; and Sunday Dare.

The delegation is expected to visit the affected communities where armed men raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School and other locations, abducting about 46 pupils and teachers.

The visit which comes 16 days after the abduction, follows the growing anxiety among well-meaning Nigerians, residents and relatives of the abducted victims, who have continued to appeal to both the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to secure the safe release of those still in captivity.

A viral video on Sunday showed where the husband of the kidnapped principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, broke down in tears while appealing to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, during his visit to Oriire LGA, to intensify efforts towards rescuing his wife and other victims.

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday, May 15, and abducted the principal, several teachers and some students.

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The kidnappers had days after, killed one the victims, a teacher, identified as Michael Oyedokun, as seen in a disturbing viral video released by the kidnappers.