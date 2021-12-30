EXCLUSIVE: Despite Over N2.5bn Security Vote, Bandits Kill 222, Kidnap 630 In Niger State In 11 Months

– Expert Asks For Transparency In Security Funding

Despite spending an estimated N2.5 billion on security in 2021, no fewer than 222 persons were killed while 630 persons were kidnapped by armed bandits in various parts of Niger State in 2021 alone.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that bandit attack was witnessed in 18 of the 25 local government areas in the state, including 2 local governments within the state capital in Minna.

An analysis of media reported banditry attack incidences from January to November 2021 by THE WHISTLER showed an upward trend in kidnapping with the number of kidnap cases rising to 630 from the 301 cases reported in 2020.

This includes the abduction of 50 Kagara schoolchildren in February and 136 Islamiyya students kidnapped in Rafi local government area in May.

The kidnapping was not limited to schoolchildren. High profile persons were also abducted during the period.

Among them are the state commissioner of information, Muhammed Idris and the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Transportation, Dr Ibrahim Musa.

Of the 222 persons gunned down by bandits, 24 were security personnel while 27 were killed in places of worship.

In November, the Secretary to the State government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, told journalists that two local governments – Shiroro and Rafi – were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, had earlier confirmed that Boko Haram had hoisted its flag in Shiroro LGA.

THE WHISTLER also reported how armed bandits sacked 10 communities in Munya Local Government Area of the state while the chairman of the Shiroro Local Government, Suleiman Chukumba, said in October that 500 communities were under the control of anti-state elements.

This comes despite governments’ expenditure of over N5bn to fight insecurity in the state in 2 years, according to figures released by the SSG.

Security risk management expert, Kabir Adamu told THE WHISTLER that Niger State has some peculiar geographical features that has made it a safe haven for banditry.

“It has the biggest landmass in the country, it is also populated with a lot of forested areas, especially in the border areas between it and Kaduna, and these are the areas the bandits have been occupying, in addition to that, the human development index in the state is one of the worse nationally, where you have low rate of education, poverty, per capita income compared to other states, so all of these make Niger State an unfortunate fertile ground for banditry,” he stated.

On the N2.5billion security expenditure by the state government, Adamu said “that is just a statement, it doesn’t allow you to audit it. You need a more transparent system of funding that would allow the public to see if the money is judiciously spent. Right now we don’t have that, there is no transparency, no means of auditing and vetting the security funds in Niger state. A lot of people believe that that model is not helpful.

“Lagos has been doing it for close to a decade and we are seeing growth. Lagos is one of the safest places in the country at the moment. So anyone who argues that because of the sensitivity of security you should not have a transparent system of funding doesn’t know what he is doing frankly.

“In today’s world, we need to have a transparent system, where there may be levels of ‘need to know’ where certain things would not be made public, but in terms of the funding itself and how that funding is being expended, it must be transparent. That is the only way that individuals and corporate bodies can contribute to it. If you close it and make it opaque, then frankly I won’t put a dime in it. If you want people to support security, one of the best ways to do it is to make it transparent.”

On the 16th of December, 2021 the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello signed the ‘Vigilante Corp Law’ to organize and bring the various voluntary security groups providing security in the state as a result of the security challenges under one umbrella and ensure that their conduct is guided by the law.

The law, according to the government, will strengthen the internal security architecture of the state, adding that “it will (also) explore every measure to ensure the war against armed bandits is won in the state”.

However, Adamu pointed out that the state has a chequered history of policies and has not been very consistent with its policies on state-level security arrangements.

THE WHISTLER’s attempt to get the state government’s comment was unsuccessful as the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Idris, did not answer calls made to his mobile line.

Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel Berje, ignored calls made to her line and did not respond to a text message requesting for comment.

