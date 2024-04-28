NIGER: Airstrike Destroys Mallam Umar’s Hideout, Other Commanders In Shiroro

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Air Components of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) have launched an airstrike, targeting terrorists’ hideouts in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The enclaves belonging to terrorist kingpins including Mallam Umar and other commanders, located in the Alawa Forest area of the Shiroro were reportedly destroyed by the airstrike.

Spokesperson of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the air raid followed extensive Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in the targeted area.

The ISR, according to the NAF revealed “clusters of huts within compounds amidst dense vegetation, with a significant presence of armed terrorists loitering around the vicinity.”

The statement read partly: “Also, painstaking intelligence earlier gathered had confirmed that these same terrorists were responsible for the recent attacks on ground troops at Bassa Community as well as multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) incidences along the Pandogari-Alawa Road within the same LGA.

“Accordingly, the Air Component promptly deployed its air assets to decisively eliminate the terrorists, resulting in effective and maximum damage to the targets.

“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, with positive consequences on their ability to attack surface forces as well as innocent civilians within the area.”

Similarly, air strikes were also carried out the same day in the Niger Delta region against economic saboteurs and oil thieves illegally syphoning crude oil from mutilated pipelines, while destroying the environment and ecosystems.

“This time, surveillance over Ke, Egbema, Akaso Krakama, Krikama and Military Council Valley revealed a retinue of illegal refining sites which were effectively destroyed by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe.

“A Cotonou boat fully loaded with crude oil product was also observed at Akaso Krakama about to depart southwards and was subsequently attacked and destroyed.

“At Krikama, several cooking sites were observed and destroyed as well. In all 18 illegal refining sites and 3 Cotonou boats were destroyed,” NAF said.