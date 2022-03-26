Angry Mob Descends On Imo Gov’t Official, Burn Vehicle After Causing Multiple Road Crashes In Owerri

An official of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) has narrowly escaped mob action after he allegedly caused multiple road crashes in front of the Saint Molumba Catholic Church along Wetheral road in Owerri on Friday.

The official was alleged to have tried to forcefully stop a truck carrying a forty feet container. In the process of struggling to take control of the steering from the driver, the truck veered off its lane and collided with a Toyota SUV.

The SUV was rammed into a street light along the road while a commercial minibus also crashed into a gutter while trying to avoid the truck

Although no life was lost, the incident infuriated onlookers who descended on the ENTRACO official and burnt down a Sienna bus he was riding in.

