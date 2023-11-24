Extend Water To Outskirts, Enugu Residents Beg Mbah

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of some outskirts of Enugu, Friday, called on Gov Peter Mbah to extend his water scheme to their places and not on the metropolis alone.

They spoke against the backdrop of tomorrow’s commissioning of the 9th Mile Water Project which is a forerunner to Mbah’s campaign promise to make water available in Enugu within 180 days of his administration.

THE WHISTLER reports that the governor will also commission water galleries at Abakpa, Coal Camp, and Emene, among others.

Our correspondent reports that Enugu metropolis does not boast of running water due to government negligence and the city’s location on coal deposits.

Mathias Nriji, former Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Water Corporation, said Gov Mbah had put the machinery in motion to make his promise a reality.

According to him, “Gov Mbah said 180 days, and he set a programme towards that. He had sunk 30 boreholes; workers are on site steadily; water is already flowing at some points; old pipelines are being replaced and water plants hitherto moribund are functional.”

He said the collapse of water supplies in the metropolis was a result of lack of maintenance culture, adding that former Governor Sullivan Chime attracted the Urbanisation Water Reform Project during his regime, but could not complete the projects before his tenure elapsed.

Nriji said, “His successor, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, did not do anything to continue with the water projects of Chime, leading to the collapse of the Ajali Water Scheme.”

Nnadume Offorkansi, a lawyer and farmer, regretted that successive regimes in the state could not sustain the water projects initiated by the colonial masters and sustained by former premier of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara.

According to him, “It costs N35, 000 to buy 1,000 gallons of water from tankers in the metropolis. State administrations since Okpara did not do enough. 9th Mile has the best underground water in Africa, and it’s about ten miles from Enugu, yet Enugu has no effective water supply. Nobody thinks towards distilling water within the city, forgetting that water schemes like we have can be polluted.

“I agree there are serious attempts under the present government, but we are yet to see the results. When one makes promises, it is good to fulfil them. We encourage Gov Mbah; although nobody takes satellite towns into considerations. Some of them do not have pipes let alone enjoying the water.”

Nicolas Ike, from Nsukka, said, “I have never seen water in my area. I expect the 180 days’ promise to factor Nsukka in. In Igboeze North, Enugu-Ezike precisely, we have existing pipelines, maybe established by the colonial masters. But no water runs there since I was born. So let the 180 days include us.”

Ogbonnia Eke lives at Golf Anex Estate. He said, “I have seen the pipes being laid in the metropolis. But none has been done in our extension. We are asking if we are part of the 180 days’ water reality in the state.”