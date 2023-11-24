Anambra Nude Women Hired To Cover Crimes, Ridicule Police – CP Adeoye

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoya, has stated the position of the command in the trending nude video of Anambra women calling for the sack of the state’s Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The women had gone naked, calling for an end to rising cult cases in the state, as well as the sack of the DCP.

The CP clarified the matter in a brief made available to our correspondent in Awka on Friday.

He said it was orchestrated by one Ozo Jeff Nweke, owner of Blue Shield Security Company, against State CID, Awka, and Anambra State Police Command.

According to the CP, Nweke’s private security operatives are armed with pump action guns, and that his operatives and the police in CPS and ‘B’ Divisions in Awka conduct joint patrols of the metropolis.

Quoting him, “This did not stem the tide of cult-related killings until the Command launched an all-out war against cultists, which led to arrest and arraignment in court of not less than 40 suspected cultists who were remanded at prison custody before normalcy was restored.

“A notorious cult killer arrested by operatives of this Command confessed on video that they killed an operative of the Blue Shield Security Company sometime last year because he belonged to a rival cult group.”

The CP said he had received several petitions from various communities in Anambra State accusing Ozo Jeff Nweke of using armed operatives of his Blue Shield Security Company for land grabbing, adding that he usually referred all to the State CID, Awka, headed by DCP Akin Fakorede for investigation.

He continued, “Investigation into the cases indicted him for using his armed operatives to seize lands belonging to individuals and communities, including Nibo and Enugwu Agidi which share boundaries with Awka where Ozo Jeff is from.

“On one occasion, his operatives shot a policeman from Delta Command and stole his pistol. He had accompanied his principal to visit his property in one of the areas Ozo Jeff grabbed land. When CID Operatives who were already investigating the land grab case responded to the scene, Blue Shield guards opened fire on the team. They were however, overwhelmed by the police team, disarmed, arrested and detained. They have been arraigned in court.

“I gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Blue Shield company for the recovery of the stolen pistol or else we would close down the company. DIG Celestine Okoye (Rtd), an associate of Ozo Jeff Nweke, called me and I explained to him the reason for the ultimatum.

“In the evening of that day, DIG Celestine Okoye called me to his house in Awka and handed over the stolen pistol to me. I handed it to DC CID whom I called to accompany me as a witness since he was the one handling the investigation.

“When I approved the charge in the land-grabbing case Ozo Jeff had with Nibo people, he rushed to Abuja to have the case taken over by Force CID with a view to escaping justice. DIG Force CID rather than taking over the case called for the duplicate Case File for a review in line with IGP’s policy on transfer of cases. At the end of the review this Command was directed by DIG Force CID to carry on with the investigation.”

The CP said that Ozo Jeff Nweke and operatives of his company had been charged to court in three different cases, but despite being served with arraignment notices, he refused to appear in court, adding that, “We will be applying for Bench Warrant for his arrest at the next sitting.”

He said it was against this background that Ozo Nweke embarked on media campaign of blackmail against DCP Akin Fakorede and the State CID, Awka, whom ‘he is accusing of corruption ostensibly for not siding with his criminal escapades’.

The CP continued, “In a video clip he (Nweke) released alleging that one of the IPOs Inspector Monday demanded N20m bribe from him and accepted a N100,000 offer, it was actually a set-up against the unwary police officer.

“In the early days of investigation when Ozo Nweke was invited for questioning, he feigned serious illness. This made DC CID to direct the Inspector to go and record his statement in his office in order not to stall investigation. The detective did not go alone. Still the suspect did not make any statement. Instead, he promised to come to the CID the next day to do the needful.

“He handed a wad of notes to the detective which he said was to cover their transport costs. Inspr Monday even bowed to thank him in the video clip. That was not consistent with a person who demanded N20m bribe as claimed by the blackmailer.”

He said the failure of the video to trend or win public sympathy prompted Nweke to hire people for sponsored protests against the Command targeting DCP Akin Fakorede, Inspr Monday and the CID.

“SIB operatives monitored the motley hired crowd who took off for the protest to State CID Awka from the house of Ozo Jeff Nweke. They were issued with placards and banners prepared by this fugitive from justice,” said CP Adeoye.