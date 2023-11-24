‘God Gave You Power On Platter Of Gold But You Have Become Ingrate’ – Wike Hits Rivers Gov Fubara

In his usual combative mood, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has hit his successor, Simi Fubara, describing him as an ingrate.

The governor declared, “I don’t like ingrates,” in a tone of disappointment that his relationship with Fubara has broken down irretrievably.

The fiery former Rivers State Governor was speaking to journalists on Friday in Abuja about his relationship with the governor in a manner that showed the precipitation of the crisis despite several interventions by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and some elders from the state who visited him in Abuja when the crisis began a few weeks ago.

The crisis which blew open their disagreement has divided the State Assembly in two, one loyal and in support of the governor while the other half in support of the minister.

It led to the burning of the State Assembly complex while members of the state assembly loyal to the minister attempted to impeach the governor.

The two camps in the state assembly have continued to sit at different locations since the crisis broke out.

Wike showed his displeasure for not being accorded what he called loyalty and respect on Friday even as he lamented his mistreatments in the hands of the governor.

He said, “Let me tell you, I don’t like ingrates; I can’t stand it.

“What is happening now is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’

“If you haven’t given a man power and money, then you don’t know the person,” he stated.

He added that, “I’m not worried because I’m a politician. I know what other states are suffering because of debt, but go and check if I left liabilities; the records are there.”

He explained that, “I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his hundred days, then politics came in.

“We are just starting; God gave you something; you are now importing crisis.”

According to the minister, “God gave this on the platter of gold; the Federal Government is not fighting you, no crisis, but you are the one now trying to create a crisis for yourself.

“Only those who are natural ingrates will support what is happening there.

“I use the instrumentality of law to fight not thugs. Time will come,” he declared.