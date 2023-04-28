FACT-CHECK: Viral Photo Of Pope Francis Bowing To South Sudan President Is MISLEADING

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A viral photo of Pope Francis allegedly bowing to South Sudan president Salva Kiir was taken out of context, findings by THE WHISTLER has shown

Twitter user, Halal Nation (@halalhomer_) had on Wednesday 26th of April posted the image while alleging that Pope Francis bowed at the feet of the South Sudan President.

“Astagfirullah, the pope bowing at the feet of a human being. In Islam, we only bow to Allah. Alhamdullilah for Islam,” Halal while sharing a photo of Pope Francis wrote

As of the time of writing this report, the tweet has generated over 4.5 million views and 18,500 tweet impressions.

However, when THE WHISTLER subjected the image to a reverse image search, it was discovered that the image first surfaced on the internet in April 2019.

Pope Francis had invited warring Sudanese leaders, including President Salva Kiir, his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar, and three other vice presidents, to the Vatican to mediate between them and make them respect the terms of the armistice they all signed.

At the meeting, the religious figure in a dramatic gesture knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s leaders as he urged them to not return to a civil war.

The picture taken during the meeting at the Vatican was taken and used without recourse to the rightful context, in the wake of the current crisis in the North African country.

Therefore, the claim that Pope Francis bowed before South Sudan’s President is FALSE and MISLEADING.