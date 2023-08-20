Faith Oyedepo Tells Parents What To Do When Children Misbehave

Wife of the founding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, Pastor Faith has listed out what parents can do to positively change the behaviour of any of their children that misbehaves.

Faith shared the advice on Sunday during the ‘Covenant Family Day’ service which was held across the church’s network globally.

According to the cleric, any child that misbehaves should be shown the consequences of the behaviour from the Bible.

She added that parents must encourage their children to seek forgiveness from God as a lifestyle whenever they err.

“If your child misbehaves, sit him down and show him from the Word of God why his deed or attitude is wrong and why he must change.

“Make it clear to the child that his action was displeasing to God and that he must repent of it, and ask God for forgiveness,” she stated via her Facebook page.

Faith runs a ministry on families and homes since 1981.

She serves as the Vice President, Education, of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and also sits on several leadership boards in the church.

Two of her sons are full-time pastors of the church with David Jnr serving as Resident Pastor of the church’s international headquarters, Canaanland Ota.