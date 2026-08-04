Fake Curriculum Funding Letter Not From Us, NERDC Warns

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has distanced itself from a fake document circulating in the public requesting financial support for the production, printing and nationwide distribution of the Revised Basic Education Curriculum, BEC, for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Executive Secretary of NERDC, Professor Salisu Shehu, issued a statement on Monday in Abuja, describing the purported correspondence as fictitious, frivolous and unauthorised.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen, the NERDC boss said the Council had not issued any letter or document seeking financial assistance from any institution for the production, printing or distribution of the revised curriculum, and urged the public to disregard such requests.

“Our attention has been drawn to fictitious and frivolous document and correspondences purported to emanate from the Nigerian Educational Research and Development council, requesting for financial support for the production, printing, and nationwide distribution of the Revised Basic Education Curriculum, BEC, covering 2026/2027 academic session,” he said.

“The Management of NERDC hereby strongly and unequivocally disclaims any document or correspondence, under any guise or arrangement, requesting support from any institution for the production, printing and distribution of the Revised Basic Education Curriculum, BEC,” part of the statement read.

The Council explained that adequate plans had already been put in place for the effective production, printing, dissemination and distribution of the revised curriculum through the appropriate federal and state authorities, agencies and departments in the education sector.

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Professor Shehu called on government agencies, educational institutions, stakeholders and the general public to ignore any correspondence purportedly issued by NERDC requesting financial support for the exercise.

He further assured stakeholders that the Council remains committed to maintaining diligence in its official communications and safeguarding the integrity and sanctity of Nigeria’s national curriculum.

The Council reiterated that all legitimate information regarding the Revised Basic Education Curriculum would be communicated through its official channels.