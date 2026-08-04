Kano Man Bags Death Sentence For Stabbing Friend To Death

Nigeria
By The Whistler

A Kano High Court on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old man, Tahir Tanimu, to death by hanging for stabbing one Shamsu Yakubu to death.
Tanimu, alongside Martins Joseph of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, abetment and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aisha Mahmoud held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Tahir Tanimu to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

“Since the second defendant Martins Joseph was 15 years old when he committed the offence, I leave his fate at the governor’s pleasure because he was below 18 years at the time,” Mahmoud ruled.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 1, 2019, at Unguwa Uku Quarters in Kano.

He said that on that fateful day, one Aminu Malan, who is still at large, instigated the convict Tanimu, Joseph and seven others also at large, to conspire and attack the deceased at his residence.

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Abba-Sorondinki said in the process the defendants stabbed the deceased in the chest with a sharp knife following a disagreement over politics and this led to his death.

The prosecution called four witnesses to establish its case against the defendants.

He said the offences contravene Sections 97, 85 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defense Counsel, Mr Sani Idris pleaded for leniency on behalf of the defendants praying the court to temper justice with mercy.

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