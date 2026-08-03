NRS Subjects Corporate Crypto Income To 30% Tax

Medium and large companies in Nigeria that earn income from cryptocurrency and other virtual asset transactions will now be subject to a 30 per cent corporate income tax under new tax guidelines issued by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), a step in the government’s effort to regulate the country’s rapidly expanding digital asset market.

The Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets, released by the NRS on Monday, provide a comprehensive framework for the taxation of virtual asset transactions and businesses operating within Nigeria’s digital economy.

The guidelines apply to companies, individual taxpayers, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace operators and other participants in the virtual asset ecosystem.

The latest framework follows the signing of the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026 by President Bola Tinubu, which established a coordinated regulatory structure for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, tokenised assets and other digital assets across government agencies.

According to the NRS, companies that derive profits from virtual asset activities will be taxed under the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), 2025. While small companies will continue to enjoy applicable tax exemptions under the law, medium and large companies will be liable to the standard 30 per cent corporate income tax rate.

The agency stated that taxable income under the guidelines covers a broad range of virtual asset-related activities, including cryptocurrency trading, the operation of virtual asset exchanges, transaction fees, brokerage commissions, custody and wallet services, token issuance, mining, staking, decentralised finance (DeFi) activities, investment gains and other virtual asset business operations.

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According to the guidelines, “Applicable rates under the NTA include progressive rates for individuals, and 30 per cent for companies other than small companies.”

The NRS said the guidelines were introduced to provide clarity, certainty and consistency in the administration of Nigeria’s tax laws as they apply to virtual assets, adding that the framework is intended to improve transparency, encourage voluntary tax compliance and support the development of an efficient tax regime for the digital asset sector.

The agency also clarified that merely holding cryptocurrencies or other virtual assets does not constitute a taxable event.

Any appreciation in the value of a digital asset while it remains in a taxpayer’s possession will not attract income tax until the asset is sold, exchanged or otherwise disposed of through a taxable transaction.

Similarly, transfers of cryptocurrencies or other virtual assets between wallets owned and controlled by the same individual are exempt from income tax, provided there is no change in beneficial ownership.

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This means that moving digital assets such as Bitcoin or Ether between personal wallets will not trigger a tax liability.

However, the exemption does not extend to transfers involving companies, partnerships, trusts, unincorporated associations or other legal entities, where different tax rules may apply.

The NRS further explained that although these non-taxable transactions do not attract immediate tax, they establish the acquisition cost for future disposals.

Consequently, taxpayers are required to maintain adequate records of acquisitions, transfers and disposals to facilitate accurate tax computations when taxable events occur.

The guidelines also reaffirm that unrealised gains on cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets are not subject to income tax. Instead, tax liability arises only when a taxable disposal takes place, aligning Nigeria’s approach with internationally recognised principles for the taxation of digital assets.

The issuance of the guidelines is expected to provide greater regulatory certainty for investors, businesses and digital asset service providers, while strengthening the government’s efforts to expand the tax base and improve compliance in Nigeria’s growing virtual asset ecosystem.