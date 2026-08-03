ADC To APC: Tackle Poverty, Insecurity, Not Atiku

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of focusing on opposition figures rather than addressing what it described as worsening poverty, insecurity and economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the APC was attempting to divert public attention from the country’s challenges by concentrating on former Vice President and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling party had seized on comments made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo about Atiku instead of responding to concerns recently raised by Catholic Bishops over the state of the nation.

According to the ADC, the APC has consistently failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions surrounding rising living costs, insecurity and growing poverty levels.

“Rather than answer the Bishops’ concerns about worsening poverty, insecurity and the cost of living, the ruling party has chosen instead to attack the messengers,” the party said.

The ADC argued that the APC was more interested in attacking critics than explaining the impact of its policies on ordinary Nigerians.

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It maintained that comparisons between Atiku’s record in government and the current administration should be based on performance rather than personal opinions.

The party noted that during the administration of former President Obasanjo, when Atiku served as vice president and Chairman of the National Economic Council, Nigeria experienced stronger economic growth, greater macroeconomic stability and improved investor confidence.

“Whatever political differences may now exist between the two men, that record remains a matter of public history and cannot be erased,” the statement said.

The party challenged the Federal Government to explain why food prices and the cost of basic necessities continue to rise despite official claims of economic growth.

It also questioned the administration over increasing poverty levels, unemployment, public borrowing and the country’s security situation.

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Among the issues raised by the ADC were the government’s rising debt profile, the proportion of revenue spent on debt servicing and continued attacks by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers across parts of the country.

The opposition party further accused the APC of attempting to make the 2027 presidential election a contest of personalities rather than a referendum on governance.

“The APC wants the 2027 election to be about personalities because it cannot defend its performance. They want this election to be about Obasanjo’s personal opinion of Atiku based on a distant past because they cannot defend Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s record based on current performance,” the ADC stated.

The party said Nigerians would ultimately judge political parties based on their everyday experiences and the impact of government policies on their lives, rather than on the views of individual political leaders.