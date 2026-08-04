Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnap Informants In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected informants accused of aiding a kidnapping attack in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Idi Riga of Gwanar Dutse Village and 22-year-old Murtala Sani of Rifta Unguwan Jauro Musa, Gobirawo Ward, were arrested on Saturday following intelligence-led investigations.

Police said the arrests followed an attack by armed men on the residence of a 46-year-old man in Gwanar Dutse Village on July 31 at about 5 a.m.

The victim was shot in the right thigh while trying to escape from the attackers. He was taken to the General Hospital in Kashere, where he is receiving treatment and responding positively.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects confessed to acting as informants for the attackers by providing information that aided the operation.

He said the suspects remain in police custody, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

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The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information that would assist the police in fighting crime.