Family Confirms N50m Ransom For Freed Kebbi Judge

The family of Kebbi State High Court judge, Justice Faruk Hassan Bunza, has confirmed paying N50m to secure his release after he spent eight days in captivity following his abduction by armed bandits.

Justice Bunza was kidnapped on July 26 when gunmen invaded his residence in Bunza Local Government Area shortly after he returned from Sokoto State.

His release on Monday was confirmed by the Kebbi State Police Command, the state Ministry of Justice and members of his family.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded N200m but agreed to accept N50m after days of negotiations.

“We are still attending to him at home because he needs time to recover from the trauma. We will address the media when he has fully recovered. I can confirm that N50m was paid,” the family source said.

Another relative said the ransom was delivered on Friday at a location deep inside a forest more than 70 kilometres from Birnin Kebbi.

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According to the source, the abductors, believed to be five in number, requested five bottles of malt drinks and five bottles of soft drinks shortly before collecting the ransom, consuming them in the presence of those who delivered the money.

The family said Justice Bunza returned home early Monday morning in a commercial vehicle transporting firewood and appeared to be in stable condition.

“He is hale and hearty. There is nothing unusual about his physical appearance,” the source added.

The family also expressed gratitude to the Kebbi State Government, security agencies, the judiciary and residents for their support and prayers during the judge’s captivity.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the judge had reunited with his family and said investigations had been intensified to identify and arrest those responsible for the abduction.

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Police spokesperson, CSP Bashir Usman, said the command remained opposed to the payment of ransom despite the kidnappers’ demands and urged residents to continue providing credible information to support ongoing security operations.

Justice Bunza’s abduction marked the second kidnapping of a serving judge in Nigeria in recent times, following the abduction of Bayelsa State High Court judge, Justice Ebiyerin Umokoro, in June 2025.