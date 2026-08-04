Tehran Named Iran’s Most Damaged Province In US-Israel Conflict

Tehran sustained more damage than any other Iranian province during the 40-day conflict with the United States and Israel, with more than 50,000 homes damaged and the capital recording 650 reported strikes, according to a municipal report published on Monday.

The figures were presented at a public event hosted by the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Urban Planning, offering the most detailed breakdown yet of damage across the capital following the conflict.

The report said District 4 in northeastern Tehran recorded the highest number of strikes of any district in the capital, followed by District 21 in the west, District 1 in the north and District 22 in the northwest.

“The number of strikes in District 4 alone exceeded the combined total recorded in some provinces,” Hussein Nouhi, a certified construction expert in Tehran’s municipality, said during the event.

The report did not specify the types of strikes recorded or the breakdown between United States and Israeli operations.

Tehran was a primary target during the conflict, which lasted approximately 40 days before a ceasefire took effect.