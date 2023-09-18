Father Kukah Awarded €10,000 By Spanish Magazine For Contribution To Africa

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and Founder of the Kukah Centre, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has been selected for the Madrid-based “Mundo Negro Fraternity Award”.

The award comes with a cash prize of 10, 000 euros.

Mundo Negro, a Spanish Magazine earmarks the yearly award for individuals and institutions who have contributed remarkably to the progress of their nation and continent.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Kukah Centre on Monday.

The centre added that the news was conveyed to the cleric through a letter signed by Fr. Enrique Bayo Mata, a priest of the Comboni Missionaries and Director of the Spanish magazine.

The Kukah Centre quoted part of the letter to read, “Every year, the Magazine organises the Encounter with Africa during which the Award is given to a chosen African personality or institution that has been characterised by their contribution to the construction of a better world and a better African continent.

“Our eyes have been opened to the excellent work of the Kukah Centre founded by you.”

The award will be formally presented to Kukah in Madrid on February 3, 2024.

Reacting to the development, Fr Atta Barkindo, the Executive Director of The Kukah Centre, Abuja, said the award will inspire Kukah and his team to do more for the nation and continent’s advancement.

“We at the Kukah Centre are humbled by this show of appreciation of the contributions of the Founder of our Centre. While we congratulate our Founder, Bishop Kukah, we sincerely thank the initiators of this Award.

“We promise that this Award will spur us all to work even harder in promoting the ideals that Bishop Kukah represents to make the world a better place through the activities of the Kukah Centre,” he said.