Three Alleged Sit-At-Home Enforcers Killed In Enugu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Monday, said its operatives neutralized three alleged members of the Eastern Security Network.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at about 2:15am today, the police command said.

According to the State Police Public Relations Office, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the operation was led by a joint security team comprising the police and the troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, acting on credible intelligence.

Ndukwe said, “They busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

He said, “Three of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three pump-action guns, ten machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the joint team, reassured the security and safety of citizens ‘as they go about their lawful businesses in the state’.

He reiterated the commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.

CP Kanayo enjoined all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station, while remaining law-abiding and continue to provide the police with actionable security information and intelligence.