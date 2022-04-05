Fayose Resigns From PDP Presidential Zoning Committee

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential zoning committee.

Fayose had last week declared his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the PDP even after being appointed and inaugurated as a member of the zoning committee weeks ago.

The committee which has been sitting and adjourned severally today is expected to turn in its reports today to enable the party plot its way into the 2023 election calender which is well underway.

But in a letter dated April 5, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP zoning committee and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Fayose said his membership of the committee has become untenable following his presidential ambition.

The letter read, “Having hinted during our last meeting at my intention to run for the office of the President in the coming primary election and by God’s grace; the general election, it will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.

”Therefore, my state has nominated the bearer of this letter, Dr Gbenga Faseluko to replace me,” Fayose wrote.

The two-term governor of Ekiti, had endorsed former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi months ago as was reckoned to be working for his ticket until last week.

When probed on his support for Obi, he distanced himself from the report saying, “Report credited to me that I endorsed Peter Obi for President and zoning of the Presidency to the South-East is false.

“Rather, my take is that the presidency be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“May I also state clearly that I will be seeking the ticket of the PDP to contest the next presidential election.”