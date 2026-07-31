NSCDC Warns Kano Residents Against Sheltering Under Telecom Masts

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has warned residents against taking shelter under telecommunication masts during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, describing the practice as dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

The warning came on Friday as the command launched a statewide public awareness campaign aimed at promoting public safety during the rainy season and protecting critical telecommunications infrastructure from vandalism.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Kano State Commandant, Mohammed Agalama, urged residents to avoid tampering with telecommunication masts, underground cables, power installations and other telecom facilities, stressing that such acts amount to economic sabotage and threaten national security.

He explained that telecommunication infrastructure plays a vital role in supporting communication, emergency response, banking services, security operations and other critical sectors of the economy.

Agalama noted that the heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds experienced during the rainy season could pose safety risks around telecommunications installations, urging members of the public to stay away from masts during storms and report any damaged or suspicious facilities to the nearest NSCDC office or relevant authorities.

“Telecommunication infrastructure remains a critical national asset that supports communication, security operations, emergency response, banking services and economic activities,” he said.

Advertisement

The commandant said protecting the facilities was a shared responsibility, adding that public cooperation was essential to preventing vandalism and ensuring uninterrupted telecom services across the state.

As part of the campaign, Agalama directed all 44 divisional officers in Kano State to intensify public sensitisation at the grassroots by engaging traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, schools, religious institutions and youth groups on the importance of safeguarding telecommunications infrastructure and observing safety precautions during adverse weather conditions.

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, warning that anyone caught vandalising or interfering with telecom facilities would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The awareness campaign will be coordinated across the state by the NSCDC’s Department of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection, headed by DCC Victor Bala Muhd.