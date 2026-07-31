Troops Rescue 2021 Boko Haram Abductee In Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued a 20-year-old woman who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents during the 2021 farming season after she escaped from a terrorist camp in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, posted on his X reported that the woman, identified as Ummi Umar, was rescued by troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion, Ngoshe, during a routine patrol around the Amuda Bridge area.

Makama noted that the troops found the victim wandering alone and immediately took her into protective custody.

During preliminary debriefing, Ummi reportedly told the troops that she was kidnapped by Boko Haram fighters while farming in 2021 and taken to the Suyaka terrorist camp in the Gava 1 area, where she remained in captivity for several years.

She said she eventually escaped after the insurgents abandoned the camp, creating an opportunity for her to flee.

The troops administered first aid before handing her over to the Ngoshe community leadership through the community head, Bulama Mallam Kunda, for further care and possible reunification with her family.

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Military sources quoted by Makama said the latest rescue has raised to 117 the number of abductees rescued through the Gwoza East Corridor since the March 3, 2026 terrorist attack, highlighting the impact of sustained military operations in the area.

The sources added that although the security situation across the North-East remains relatively calm, troops continue intelligence-driven and offensive operations to dismantle the remaining Boko Haram and ISWAP enclaves, rescue more captives and deny the insurgents freedom of movement.