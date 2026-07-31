FG Dismisses Claims Of South-East’s Exclusion From Tinubu Administration

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations that the South-East is being sidelined under the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that the region is benefiting from major infrastructure, healthcare and security interventions across its five states.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Friday during a breakfast meeting with journalists at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, where he defended the administration’s engagement with the South-East and described claims of exclusion as outdated.

Responding to questions on the perceived marginalisation of the region, Idris said the Tinubu administration had embarked on significant road projects across the country, including several ongoing projects in the South-East, which he said reflected a deliberate commitment to balanced national development.

“I honestly believe that this administration has shown a level of inclusiveness that has not been seen in a long time.

“The scale of road infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates that no region has been left out,” he said.

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The minister argued that the president had continued to engage constructively with South-East governors and had provided states with increased financial resources to pursue development projects, adding that many leaders in the region had acknowledged the administration’s efforts.

Idris pointed to the appointment of former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator David Umahi, as Minister of Works, saying it was a clear indication of the confidence placed in the region and its role in driving the country’s infrastructure agenda.

He also highlighted federal investments in healthcare, including the establishment of one of Nigeria’s advanced cancer treatment centres in Enugu, alongside the ongoing construction and upgrade of about 1,000 primary healthcare centres nationwide.

“For those who argue that the South-East has been neglected, one of the first three advanced cancer treatment centres established in the country is located in Enugu,” he said.

According to the minister, the administration is working to reverse long-held perceptions of neglect through sustained investment and engagement with the region.

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“I think we should move beyond the narrative that the South-East is not receiving attention. Whether that perception existed in the past or not, this administration is taking deliberate steps to address it,” he added.

On security, Idris said the recently concluded South-East Regional Security Summit in Umuahia demonstrated the Federal Government’s determination to work closely with state governments and security agencies to tackle insecurity in the region.

He explained that recommendations from the summit would be forwarded to President Tinubu as part of a broader strategy to improve coordination, intelligence sharing and community-based security initiatives.

“The fact that the Federal Government brought together all the South-East states in Umuahia to discuss security is itself a strong indication of the president’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the region,” he said.

Describing the people of the South-East as industrious and resilient, the minister stressed that ensuring their safety was essential to Nigeria’s overall economic stability.

When asked about the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Idris declined to comment, saying the matter was currently before the courts.

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He also defended collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments on road projects, describing it as a long-standing practice, and argued that the issue of public borrowing should be assessed based on how borrowed funds are utilised rather than the act of borrowing itself.

The minister further disclosed that the Federal Government had established a National Communications Team to improve coordination of official messaging across ministries and agencies and strengthen collaboration with commissioners for information in the states.

Earlier, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the meeting was intended to deepen cooperation between the Federal Ministry of Information and the Abia State Government.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to transparency, responsible public communication and national unity, while commending Idris for reviving regular engagement with information commissioners across the country.

The meeting was attended by the National President of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Prince Kalu, members of the Presidential National Communication Team, media executives and heads of federal agencies.