UBEC Releases N434.5m, Earmarks N5.18bn For School Infrastructure

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The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has disbursed N434.5 million as the final tranche of support funds to complete ongoing projects in schools nationwide.

The funds are under the 2023 and 2024 School-Based Management Committee–School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP).

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the national flag-off of the 2025 SBMC-SIP implementation, disbursement ceremony and launch of the Learner Retention Programme.

Garba was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Mr Rasaq Akinyemi.

She said the disbursement would support the completion of 11,484 ongoing projects across beneficiary schools in the 36 states and the FCT.

According to her, the projects include minor infrastructure rehabilitation, provision of classroom furniture, construction of classrooms and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities aimed at improving learning environments.

Garba said the intervention reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening community participation in school governance and improving access to quality basic education.

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“The SBMC-SIP remains one of the Commission’s most impactful community-driven interventions. At its core lies a simple but powerful principle; schools perform demonstrably better when communities are actively involved in their governance and development.

“Through this programme, communities identify priority needs, participate in project execution, promote accountability, and support enrolment and retention efforts,” she said.

Garba said that since the inception of the SBMC-SIP, UBEC had supported 1,112 schools nationwide, with over N1.5 billion disbursed across implementation cycles. She added that the programme had facilitated 13,670 completed and ongoing community-driven projects, expected to attract more than 400,000 children back to school.

The UBEC boss announced that under the 2025 SBMC-SIP cycle, a total of N5.18 billion had been earmarked for disbursement to 518 communities nationwide. She said the funding would benefit 14 schools in each of the 36 states and the FCT, with priority given to underserved communities facing infrastructure deficits.

Garba said the 2025 intervention would focus on the renovation of dilapidated structures, improved WASH facilities and the provision of essential classroom furniture to enhance learning outcomes. She emphasised that strict adherence to transparency, accountability and monitoring guidelines would guide implementation, adding that UBEC would collaborate closely with State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and community stakeholders.

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The executive secretary also announced the launch of the Learner Retention Programme designed to tackle socio-economic barriers responsible for school dropout. She said the programme would target one million learners across eight states in its first phase, with a budget of N5 billion.

Garba noted that the initiative aims to encourage regular school attendance, reduce dropout rates and strengthen parental commitment to children’s education. Earlier, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening basic education delivery through improved infrastructure, community participation and learner retention.

He was represented by the Director of Basic Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David.

Alausa said the initiatives demonstrate the administration’s resolve to improve school infrastructure, promote community ownership and ensure that every Nigerian child enrols, remains in school and completes basic education.

He noted that the programmes are anchored on national education frameworks, including the Universal Basic Education Act 2004, the National Policy on Education and federal and state Education Sector Plans.

According to him, the interventions also align with Nigeria’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education.

Alausa said the initiatives would consolidate gains recorded under existing education programmes such as HOPE-EDU and the Better Education Service Delivery for All Additional Financing (BESDA AF).

He described the SBMC-SIP as a strategic platform that empowers School-Based Management Committees to take ownership of school development through transparent planning and accountable implementation.

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He said the disbursement would enable beneficiary schools to complete critical projects, procure learning materials and undertake rehabilitation works aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions nationwide.

Alausa stressed that education transformation requires active participation of communities, noting that meaningful impact can only be achieved through decentralised governance and grassroots ownership.

“Our children deserve quality education in safe, inclusive and supportive environments. The Federal Government will continue to provide policy direction, funding support and leadership to the sector,” he said.