‘You’re Occupying Illegal Institution’ — Wike Tells Abuja Law School

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…Grants C-of-O Waiver

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved waiver of all fees associated with the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for the Nigerian Law School’s Bwari campus, and directed officials to issue the document within one week.

Wike announced the decision on Thursday during a meeting with the management of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja.

“Since the time they moved the Law School to Bwari, they don’t have a C-of-O. So you’re occupying an illegal institution. The first thing government should have done was to give you a C-of-O to show rightful ownership,” the minister said.

He instructed the FCT Department of Lands to expedite the process, stressing the urgency of formalising the institution’s legal status.

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“Director, you have to ensure that within one week they have their C-of-O. That is very, very important,” he added.

The minister noted that the issue was not isolated to the Law School, revealing that even the Department of State Services (DSS) only recently obtained its own certificate. “That’s not encouraging at all,” he said.

Wike attributed ongoing infrastructural and institutional support to the backing of President Bola Tinubu, and stated that such interventions reflect a broader commitment to strengthening legal education and governance systems.

“All these things were made possible because of the presidency. We cannot do anything without approval. The fact that these projects are in the budget shows there is interest in legal education,” he said.

He reiterated the administration’s willingness to support reforms that enhance efficiency, including digitisation and improved teaching infrastructure.

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“Anything the government can do to enhance efficiency, this government is willing to do. It doesn’t matter which sector,” Wike said.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote, commended the minister for his contributions to the institution across its campuses, while citing investments in infrastructure, staff housing, and logistics.

She noted that the Port Harcourt campus benefited from significant development under Wike’s leadership, while the Yenagoa campus has received hostels, a power generator, and other facilities.

At the Bwari headquarters, she listed ongoing hostel projects, donated utility vehicles, and ten units of furnished senior staff quarters among key interventions.

“These investments have eased operations and reduced the burden on staff and students,” Odusote said.

However, she appealed for further support, including the waiver of all past, present, and future C-of-O fees for the Bwari campus, which sits on over 115 hectares of land.

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She explained that the institution, as a government body, does not generate sufficient revenue to meet such obligations.

Odusote also requested assistance in implementing enhanced classroom technologies, digitising administrative and academic processes, and expanding staff housing to improve welfare and productivity.

Wike, in his response, highlighted ongoing federal efforts to improve the welfare of judicial officers, including the construction of residential apartments for judges and justices.

“We are building houses for members of the judiciary. It is part of welfare and will enhance their efficiency and autonomy,” he said, noting that security considerations make such interventions critical.

The minister assured the Law School management that their requests would be reviewed, particularly in areas aligned with the government’s efficiency and infrastructure goals.